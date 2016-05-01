Moton Museum Hosts Twitty Styles

The Robert Russa Moton Museum (Moton) is proud to present author, educator, and philanthropist Dr. Twitty J. Styles Ph.D. who will give a talk as part of the Moton Author Series. Dr. Styles will be at the Moton Museum on Friday, September 6th, at 4:30 p.m. to give a talk and sign copies of his new book, Son of Prince Edward County. In this new work, Dr. Styles shares his first-hand his experience with the Moton Student Strike as an educator, the hardships that he experienced in grade school, the military, and college. Cam Patterson, Managing Director of the Moton Museum, shared the following regarding the event “We are truly excited to welcome Dr. Twitty Styles home to Prince Edward County. This book is a must-read if you want to learn more about Prince Edward County and the life of a man whose career has taken him across the country and world.” The book is currently on sale in the Moton Museum Bookstore and will be available on-site as well during the event. This event is open and free to the public with a reception to follow.