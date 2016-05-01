Pamplin Barn Destroyed By Fire Overnight

Firefighters have been busy near Pamplin, as a barn is destroyed in the 1200 block of Little Cub Road. Someone called Appomatox dispatchers at about 11:00 Monday night to report they could see flames coming from a wooded area. The caller stated that it appeared the barn was already engulfed. Pamplin Fire Chief Shane Richardson, who lives nearby, said he arrioved to find there wasn’t much that could be done except to prevent the fire from spreading. No word on the cause, but Richardson lightning is a possibility due to the storms that moved through.