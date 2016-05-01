Bike Virginia Tour Coming To PEC

A bicycling tour is scheduled to come through Prince Edward County. Bike Virginia will be in the regjon for as many as six days next year, according to Prince Edward County Tourism and Visitor Center Coordinator Magi Van Eps. Van Eps told county supervosors that this tour is a big deal, which could result in a boost of more than 2-million dollars to the local economy. A news release from Bike Virgihnia says this is the 33rd year for the event. Farmville played host to the very first tour in 1988. The p[lanned dates for the 2020 Bike Virginia Tour are June 19th through the 24th. As many as 16-hundred bicyclists will take part.