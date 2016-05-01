Longwood Police Chief Announces Planned Retirement

Col. Bob Beach, who since 2007 has led the police department at Longwood University, has announced that he will embark on a well-deserved retirement after this academic year, which will mark his 50th year in law enforcement.

Under Beach’s leadership, the LUPD transformed completely into the professional, accredited department that it is today. He’s implemented an extraordinary number of changes, notably doubling the number of sworn officers, incorporating force-multiplying technology (including hundreds of security cameras and emergency phones), creating dozens of classes available to students, and increasing the level of emergency preparedness for potential crises.

He also ushered in a new era of cooperation with town and county law enforcement, building bridges that have created new opportunities for the community to work together. No more evidence of that is needed than at the 2016 Vice Presidential Debate—where Beach was said to be an irreplaceable leader.

Beach says he will continue oin until July of next year, when a retirement party will be planned.