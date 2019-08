Farmville Habitat for Humanity Pig Roast Next Month

THERE’S A PIG ROAST NEXT MONTH TO BENEFIT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE FARMVILLE AREA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY PIG ROAST IS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th — FROM 5-30 TO 8-30 — AT THE FARMVILLE COMMUNITY MARKETPLACE ON NORTH STREET. THE FISHIN’ PIG WILL BE SERVING PORK — OF COURSE — IN ADDITION TO FRESH FRIED PORK RINDS, APPETIZERS, HOMEMADE SIDES AND DESSERTS. VEGETARIAN DISHES WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. AND THIRD STREET BREWING WILL BE POURING CRAFT BEERS. THE ENTERTAINMENT WILL BE PROVIDED BY LOCAL BAND “CLASS ACT.” FOR TICKETS TO THE PIG ROAST, VISIT PIEDMONTHABITAT.ORG.