James River gets Buckingham Chamber Pride

The Dillwyn location of James River Equipment is the August recipient of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Pride Award.

“As we’ve said before, small businesses are the backbone of the economy of this county and region,” said Thomas Jordan Miles III, Chairman of the Community Pride Award Committee. “James River Equipment offers much-needed service and stock and inventory to those who work on the farm and in the woods and around their homes accessible and friendly service.”

Miles said the company played a prominent role in the truck and tractor pull, held weeks ago, which resulted in thousands supporting the fire departments and rescue squads in Buckingham. “James River Equipment offered a great deal for this event, which benefited our rescue squads and fire departments, and for that, we are thankful,” Miles said.

Pictured are, from left, Chamber representatives Sandra Moss, Donna McRae Jones, Krishna Jo Melendez, Thomas Jordan Miles III, Hank Hagenau, and James River Equipment staff Mike Favella, Lori Gilbert, and Chuck Melton.