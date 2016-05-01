Tree-Destroying Beetle Discovered In Henrico County

The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) has confirmed that the emerald ash

borer (EAB) has infested ash trees in Henrico County. Many beetles were found on traps placed along

the nature trails at Crump Park and Three Lakes Park, indicating the population of EAB in the county is

already high. One of the most destructive forest pests to ever invade North America, EAB has already

caused millions of dollars in damages as hundreds of millions of ash trees have perished.

All ash species native to North America are susceptible and likely to die within one to five years of being

infested with the emerald ash borer. Ash trees are commonly found in yards and lining county roads. If

not treated or removed, ash trees often fall and unexpectedly drop limbs, posing significant risk to

public safety. Landowners with ash trees on their property should consider treatment or removal

performed by a qualified arborist. If you are not sure if your tree is an ash, see VDOF’s online resources

or contact your local VDOF forester for assistance.

Next spring, the VDOF is offering a 50 percent cost-share program to offset the treatment of specimen

ash trees via trunk injection. Landowners or organizations with healthy ash trees that are 12 inches in

diameter or larger are encouraged to apply. Interested landowners should assess the health of their ash

trees as soon as possible and begin discussing viability of treatment with their certified Pesticide

Applicator of choice. Please contact the VDOF EAB Coordinator at 434-220-9034 with any questions.

If you are going to harvest your ash for firewood, remember not to transport it across county and state

lines. More information is available here. Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Henrico County office, located

on Dixon Powers Drive, has additional resources and more information about EAB.