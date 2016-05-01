James River Equipment Selected For Community Award

The Dillwyn location of James River Equipment is the August recipient of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Pride Award. Jordan Miles the Third, who is the chairman of the Community Pride Award Committee, said in a statement that James River Equipment offers much-needed services and stock to those who work on the farm and in the woods and around their homes. Miles says the company played a prominent role in the truck and tractor pull, held weeks ago, which resulted in thousands supporting the fire departments and rescue squads in Buckingham.