Town leaders in Drakes Branch are moving forward with building a brand new city building. Svereal options were discussed at the August 5th meeting, including the town buying the former First Citizens Bank Building. In the end, the town council voted to go forward in building a brand new facility. The 700-thousand dollar cost of the facility would be shared by the Drakes Branch Fire Department. A separate motion was to split in half the insurance money the town received from flooding last year.