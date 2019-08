New Century Hospice in Farmville Holding Food Drive

THERE’S A FOOD DRIVE THIS WEEK TO HELP SENIORS ACROSS THE HEART OF VIRGINIA. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

NEW CENTURY HOSPICE IN FARMVILLE…HOLDING ITS 15th ANNUAL FOOD DRIVE…BENEFITING PIEDMONT SENIOR RESOURCES AREA AGENCY ON AGING. THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF AUGUST, NEW CENTURY IS COLLECTING NON-PERISHABLE FOOD, HOUSEHOLD AND PERSONAL CARE ITEMS. THE COLLECTED ITEMS WILL BE USED IN THIS DECEMBER’S SENIOR SANTA EVENT…TO BE PLACED IN GIFT BASKETS FOR AN ESTIMATED 450 AREA SENIORS. YOU CAN TAKE YOUR DONATIONS TO THE NEW CENTURY OFFICE IN FARMVILLE…LOCATED ON NORTH MAIN STREET.