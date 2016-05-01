Barksdale Wine Fest Draws Near

Barksdale Cancer Foundation is busy finalizing plans for its second annual wine festival, “Miss Janie Sit & Sip”, to be held on Saturday, October 5, at the Gil-Har House in Phenix. Located at 6447 Patrick Henry Hwy., the event will last from 1-7 p.m. House tours will be offered throughout the day.

We are so excited to be bringing two awesome bands to the event. Kicking off the day’s music will be local favorite the Stony Ridge Band from Keysville. They will play from 1-4 p.m., followed by Public Consumption from Halifax County, who will finish out the day’s event.

Approximately 20 vendors have expressed interest in participating in the festival, selling everything from handmade jewelry to yard art and flowers to “reloved” furniture and other items. The Charlotte County Lions Club will once again serve up a variety of food offerings. Anyone who would like to serve as a vendor is urged to email Kim Cassada as soon as possible at kimdavidc@yahoo.com. Deadline for submitting the $25 fee and application is September 15.

Tasting and non-tasting tickets for the event may be purchased online through Paypal or by credit card by visiting the website, www.barksdalecancerfou.wixsite.com/mysite and clicking on the upcoming events tag. Advance tickets are $20 for tasting and $15 for non-tasting. Tasting tickets will be $25 at the gate or may be purchased by calling the following: in Charlotte Court House, Terri at 434-470-1225; in Drakes Branch, Pixie at 434-391-4726; in Red Oak/Wylliesburg, Wendy at 434-470-1538; in Phenix, Pat at 434-547-2864; or from Keysville Hardware. This is a 21-and-over only event!

Please visit BCF board members at our booth that we will have set-up during the Town of Keysville’s End of Summer Festival, August 31, 11 a.m. at the Osborne Street Park. We will have tickets available.

Barksdale Cancer Foundation is a grassroots organization founded in 1999. Its sole purpose is to give monetary and services support to Charlotte County cancer patients. The foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit manned by volunteers, with no ties to any other cancer organizations. If you know of someone in need, please call Wendy Lankford at 434-470-1538. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, it may be mailed to Barksdale Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 225, Charlotte Court House, VA 23923.