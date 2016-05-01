PEC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AWARDED FRESH FRUIT AND VEGETABLE GRANT

Prince Edward County Elementary School has been awarded a Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) USDA Grant for the 2019-2020 school year! Our elementary school is among 149 Virginia elementary schools selected to participate. Beginning September 3, 2019, a fresh fruit or vegetable snack will be provided for all students in the elementary school at least four days per week. The goals of the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program are to: create healthier school environments by providing healthier food opportunities and education, expand the variety of fruits and vegetables children experience, increase children’s fruit and vegetable consumption, and make a difference in children’s diets to impact their present and future health. Snacks will be eaten in the classroom and accompanied by fun and educational activities led by school staff. Children will be encouraged to try the fruit or vegetable snack of the day, but they may choose to not participate. We are excited to be able to offer this program to our Eagles.