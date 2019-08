VSP HAVE ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN POLICE DEPARTMENT OF TENNESSEE ON 08/12/2019 AT 10:40 PM.

THE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR GEORGE M. HOLTON JR., W/M, 79 YEARS OF AGE, WEIGHT 145, HEIGHT 5’ 10”, WITH BROWN EYES, BROWN HAIR. UNKNOWN CLOTHING DESCRIPTION AT THIS TIME.

HE IS BELIEVED TO BE DRIVING A BLACK 2018 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE, TENNESSEE LICENSE PLATE 5G68P9.

HE IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER AND WAS LAST SEEN ON 08/12/2019, AT 1015 HOURS, AT 540 CREEDMORE ROAD, RALEIGH, NC. HE IS BELIEVED TO BE TRAVELING IN SUFFOLK COUNTY, VIRGINIA.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT. HIS DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY. HE MAY NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION.

PLEASE CONTACT THE HAMILTON COUNTY, TENNESSEE EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION CENTER, SERGEANT BINGHAM AT 1-423-622-0022 IF LOCATED.

YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com/