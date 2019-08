In election news, Pattie Cooper-Jones has filed to seek re-election to the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors. She currently represents the 801 Farmville seat. If elected, she would serve her fourth term. Cooper-Jones has been a resident of Prince Edward County for 36 years and has worked for Parkview Garden Apartments during all of that time. In her three terms, Cooper-Jones has served as both chair and vice chair of the board of supervisors.