A scabies outbreak is reported at the Buckingham Correctional Center. The state department of health and department of corrections say that nine inmates in five different housing units have the contagious skin infection caused by mites. Visitation to the jail was cancelled this past weekend due to the outbreak. The first case was reported on July 20th. The state has since ordered the anti-parasite drug permethrin for everyone in the facility, which is about 11-hundred people.