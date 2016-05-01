Dominion Energy To Build 4 New Battery Storage Plants

Dominion Energy Virginia announced Tuesday it is planning to spend around $33 million to build four electric power battery storage projects at three sites in central Virginia.

The pilot projects, totaling 16 megawatts, would be the utility’s first use of battery storage technology. Dominion executives said in an interview ahead of the formal announcement that the projects will test different applications for battery storage, which is increasingly seen as a way to improve the resiliency of the electrical grid and better integrate renewables such as wind and solar. The pilot projects are required under a 2018 overhaul of the state’s electric utility regulation. Dominion submitted an application with state regulators Friday.

If approved, the projects are expected to be operational in December 2020 and then would be evaluated over five years.