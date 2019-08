The Buckingham Volunteer Rescue Squad now has enough volunteers to support a Sunday schedule. BVRS Spokesperson Kerry Flippen recently told the county supervisors that two volunteer crews will be created beginning next month. They will work 12 hour shifts on Sundays. Right now, there are 23 volunteers who help support the Buckingham Volunteer Rescue Squad. Several new volunteers are also in training.

Aug. 8, 2019 4:27 AM CST

