Charlotte County Adopts New Storm Debris Removal Plan

Charlotte County Supervisors have approved a debris management plan that will help the community in cleanup efforts after significant storms. The plan helps to identify what kind of response is needed and what county departments can help the most in streamlining the process of cleaning up storm debris. County Admniistrator Daniel Witt told supervisors that the debris plan would be an addition to the county’s emergency operations plan already in place. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a debris removal plan is important in order not to delay or complicate other disaster response activities like patient transports to hospitals and fire fighting.