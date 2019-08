Another crash in Amherst County took place on the Route 29 bypass near the Route 210 on-ramp. A statement from VSP says a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was headed north in the right lane on Route 29 when witnesses reported seeing the driver attempt to merge into the left lane. It rear ended a tractor trailer in front of it. 61 year-old Paul Zavilla, of Appomattox, was killed. He WAS wearing a helmet.