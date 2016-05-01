Two Killed In PEC Crash Last Week Are Identified

A deadly crash in Prince Edward County. Virginia State Troopers are investigating the crash that took place on July 31st on Route 658 just east of Route 650. A statement from VSp Spokesperson Corinne Geller says a 1999 Ford Explorer driven by 61 year-old Willie Paterson, of Farmville, ran off the right side of the pavement, crossed over the roadway, and then ran off the left side pof the pavement. The vehicle flipped several times. Paterson was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, passenger Catrisa Paterson, of Pamplin, who was 38 years old, was taken to Southside Community Hospital where she died later that night. A 2 year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries. The statement says the boy was not secured in a safety child seat. A 17 year-old boy is also recovering.