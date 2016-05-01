VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Prince Edward County

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.T. Farris is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Prince Edward County. The crash occurred July 31, 2019 at 6:37 p.m. on Route 658, east of Route 650.

A 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling along Route 658 when it first ran off the right side of the road, crossed over the roadway and then ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle overturned several times ejecting both the driver and passenger.

The driver, Willie K. Paterson Jr., 61, of Farmville, Va., died at the scene.

The passenger, Catrisa L. Paterson, 38, of Pamplin, Va., was transported to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, where she died later that same night.

A 2-year-old male passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was not secured in a child safety seat.

A 17-year-old male passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The 17-year-old was wearing a seat belt.

Neither of the deceased was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.