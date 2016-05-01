New Century Hospice Holding Food Drive for PSR

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR) will be the recipient of Kindred At Home’s 15th Annual Food Drive, sponsored and organized by New Century Hospice in Farmville.

“Not only are we proud and happy to work with New Century Hospice, but we are very humbled that they would choose our agency to receive these non-perishable food and household items,” said Director of Transportation and Nutrition Thomas Jordan Miles III. “Shelley Sheets, a social worker with New Century Hospice, has been a great partner in our efforts to help seniors age in their homes in a safe and graceful manner.

The food drive began Aug. 1 and ends Friday, Aug. 30. Being collected at numerous locations are non-perishable items, such as canned vegetables and shelf stable items, along with body wipes, tooth paste, deodorant, soap, shampoo, denture paste, and mouthwash.

The collected items will be used in this December’s Senior Santa event, where an estimated 450 seniors will receive gift baskets of household items just in time for Christmas.

For drop off locations, call New Century Hospice at 434-395-1042. For more information on what PSR offers to the senior population of the community, call 434-767-5588, stop by PSR’s office in The Shoppes at College Park, 1413 South Main Street, Farmville, VA 23901, or email psr@psraaa.org.