VSP Investigating Fatal Amherst County Crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Amherst County. The crash occurred Sunday (Aug. 4) at 4:56 p.m. on the Route 29 Bypass near the Route 210 on-ramp.

A 2001 Suzuki VL 1500 motorcycle was traveling north in the right lane on the Route 29 Bypass. According to witnesses, as the motorcycle was attempting to merge into the left lane, it rear-ended a tractor-trailer traveling ahead of it in the right, northbound lane.

The motorcyclist, Paul L. Zavilla Jr., 61, of Appomattox, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the crash.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team and the state police Motor Carrier Safety Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.