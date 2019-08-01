ACHS FFA Members Earn National Honors

Seven FFA members from the ACHS FFA chapter were recently crowned State FFA proficiency award winners. Damion Clark, Jamont’a Hubbard, Jacob Johnson, Noelle Lutes, Caylan Moore, Jared Morgan, Kelly Price placed first in their areas of work. Each student received a plaque, a FFA medal and a cash price in recognition of their accomplishments. In addition, each individual will represent Virginia in the national competition. National Finalists were named in early August and will compete for top honors during the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while they gain hands-on career experience. There are over 50 different FFA proficiency award categories offered at the local, state, and national levels.

Clark earned first place for Virginia in the state Agricultural Services Proficiency Award. He earned a silver rating at the national competition. Clark worked with his father for Clark’s Tree Service. He helps operate a bucket truck, climb trees and process firewood. Clark is the son of Steve Clark and Tiffany Burrell of Spout Spring.

Hubbard earned first place in the Virginia Swine Production Proficiency Award category. Hubbard also earned a silver rating in the national competition. Hubbard helps his grandfather raise commercial swine. He helps oversee the breeding program and marketing of piglets. He assists in securing feedstuffs and developing balanced rations. Hubbard is the son of Shanna Hubbard of Spout Spring.

Johnson placed 1st in the state Outdoor Recreation Proficiency Award. He is a member of 5 Bottoms Hunt Club in Concord, VA and helps to raise and train deer hounds, maintains trail roadways and helped to build an addition to the hunt club cabin. Johnson is the son of Chris and Tracy Johnson in Concord. Johnson was identified as a national finalist. He is one of four youth from across the country that will compete for the national title.

Lutes was crowned first place in the Virginia Equine Production Proficiency Award. Lutes earned a silver rating at the national competition. Lutes has raised and cares for two horses on her home farm. Using the skills she developed in agriculture class, she provides basic veterinary care, trims hooves and has halter trained a horse. Lutes is the daughter of Dave and Cindy Lutes in Concord.

Moore claimed first place in the Virginia Specialty Animal Production Proficiency Award. Moore volunteers at Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue in Concord. She helped to process new donkeys that arrive at the facility, socialize them, administer health care and conduct awareness events on behalf of the organization. Moore earned a gold rating in the national competition. She is the daughter of Matthew and Bryanna Moore in Concord.

Morgan placed first in the Virginia Agricultural Mechanics, Design and Fabrication Proficiency Award. He has employment at several area businesses including Forest Fence Company, Appomattox Outdoor Equipment and Windy Acres Farm. He used his mechanical skills to install fences, assemble new equipment and design and construct farm facilities. He earned a silver rating in the national competition. Morgan is the son of Harvey and Shelly Morgan of Concord.

Price took top honors in the Virginia Home and Community Development Proficiency Award. Price was also identified as a national finalist. She will compete for the national title in October. Price’s SAE involved volunteering with the Red House Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Rescue Squad. She earned her EMT-B in the process. Price is the granddaughter of Angela Johns in Appomattox.

There were 2 other students who were recognized as Southeast Area proficiency award winners. Courtney Thompson placed 1st in the area Agricultural Education category. She participated in the high school “Teachers for Tomorrow” program and partnered with AMS agricultural educator, Dani Hodges. She is the daughter of Stacey Thompson of Appomattox. Taylor Prince won the Sheep Production proficiency award. She owns a flock of sheep at her home farm, Willow Pond Farm. She is the daughter of Richard and Angela Prince of Concord.

