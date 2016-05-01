Lunenburg County Man Sentenced For Selling Gun To Buy Drugs

A Lunenburg County man has been sentenced to five years in state prison after being convicted for stealing guns and selling them in order to buy drugs. Kenbridge Poclie and Victoria Polcie both opened cases against 22 year-old Shane Douglas Moore after reports of stolen guns, which were never recovered. Moore admitted to selling the guns in order to raise money for his drug habit. Due to his previous crime history, Moore was labeled as a violent felon by the judge in the case, which triggered a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. A separate larceny conviction earned Moore an additional 20 years, but the judge suspended that portion of the sentence, meaning the man must abide by strict parole guidelines after his release in five years – or go back to prison for the entire sentence.