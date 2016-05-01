Rotary Launches Access To College Project

The Rotary Club of Farmville has launched its Access to College project which makes applying to college more accessible to Prince Edward County youth. The program’s goal is to raise the $10,000 needed to supply Prince Edward County Public School students with funds needed to pay for college admission exams and application fees, and to provide mentoring services.

“Many students in our community would be college bound if the cost to prepare for and apply to college weren’t prohibitive,” said Betty Blevins, Rotary evening meeting chair, who proposed the access to college project. “Once admitted, these students could earn scholarships, but these hidden upfront costs stand in the way of getting to that point.”

As a first step and project launch, the Rotary Club of Farmville donated 20 SAT and ACT prep books to Prince Edward County Public Schools. Prior to the donation, the school only had one SAT and one ACT prep book available and students were unable to check them out of the library for at-home study.

The project’s next fundraising step is “Rotary Runs,” a 5k road race and family fun day to be held at the Hampden-Sydney College campus on Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. In addition to the excitement of race day, families can enjoy live music donated by Buffalo Creek Ramblers and free food donated by The Fishin’ Pig.

Race participation costs $25 in advance, $30 on race day. The event is free for students. Racers can sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/HampdenSydney/FarmvilleRotaryRuns.

Those interested are encouraged to follow the event on Facebook for up-to-the-minute details: https://www.facebook.com/events/439166133601489/

Rotary is currently looking for race sponsors. For sponsorship information, please contact Betty Blevins at eblevins@hsc.edu.

About Rotary Club of Farmville:

Rotary Club of Farmville is a professional organization made up of local business and professional leaders united in “service above self” to the local community and across the. The club encourages high ethical standards and represents a crosssection of the community’s business and professional men and women. Club members meet weekly to hear from a local, national or international changemaker, with options to attend a lunch or happy hour. For more information, connect with the club on Facebook.

About Rotary International

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, please visit Rotary.org.