Meadows Promotes Canter to Senior Associate

Beginning his ninth year in the Longwood athletics department, Rick Canter has been promoted to senior associate athletics director/administration, athletics director Michelle Meadows announced Friday.

The promotion puts Canter at the top-most level of leadership within the Longwood athletics department, the latest step forward in a nearly decade-long tenure that has seen him advance from assistant sports performance coach to his newest role. He originally joined Longwood as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in August, 2011, and has since evolved in his role to become Longwood’s director of sports performance, assistant athletics director for sports performance, and most recently associate athletics director for student-athlete enhancement (SAE).

“Talented, perceptive and hard-working people always seem to gravitate toward greater responsibility, and Rick has done exactly that during his time at Longwood,” Meadows said. “What he did early on in his career as a sports performance coach and most recently while overseeing our student-athlete enhancement unit has paid dividends for our student-athletes and their experience as Lancers. We all look forward to Rick’s continued success in his new role and, in turn, that of our entire department.”

In addition to his oversight of Longwood’s SAE unit – which includes the collaborating offices of academic services, compliance, sports medicine, sports performance and sports psychology consulting – Canter will now lead numerous administrative initiatives for the Longwood athletics department.

Within his new area of responsibilities is the management of scholarship budgets and development, NCAA Special Assistance fund distributions, and student-athlete health care. He will also provide leadership in the areas of strategic campus partnerships, leadership and professional development opportunities for staff and student-athletes, and in the day-to-day internal operations of the department.

“I would like to thank Michelle and [former athletics director] Troy Austin for their belief in me over the years and the opportunities they’ve allowed me to lead and serve on a higher platform within our department,” said Canter, who holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Bloomsburg University and a master’s degree in instructional leadership with a concentration in sport management from Robert Morris University. “Longwood is a very special place, and I’m humbled to be able to work every day with such phenomenal and inspiring student-athletes, coaches, and staff.”

During his tenure at Longwood, Canter has shaped his areas of oversight with an eye toward the holistic development of Longwood’s student-athletes on a personal and professional basis. He has been instrumental in the growth of Longwood’s SAE unit, bringing together numerous offices within the department to form a dedicated, collaborative team that assesses and addresses the mental, physical and social needs of Lancer student-athletes. Among his most prominent initiatives are Longwood’s SAE workshops, which provide student-athletes a wide breadth of educational presentations and workshops focusing on their growth and well-being as student-athletes and people.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., Canter will retain his leadership role with SAE as well as his sports supervisor responsibilities for Longwood’s cross country and men’s soccer programs. He will also continue to serve as the sports performance coach for Longwood women’s soccer and as a lecturer within Longwood’s Health, Athletic Training, Recreation and Kinesiology department.