A public hearing is scheduled for August 11th in Buckingham County regarding a new parking ordinance. The public notice for the meeting says that a new ordinance would regulate parking, stopping and standing vehicles in Bukcingham County and at county-opwned or leased properties. Rules would also be addressed regardinbg fire lanes, as well as parking at the Gene Dixon Park, the future library and the courthouse. AGain, the meeting will be August 11th.