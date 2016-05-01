Charlotte County Deputies Nab Accused Pot Dealer

In Charlotte County, authorities say they’ve nabbed a man who had been supplying a large quantity of marijuana in the region. Deputies stopped a vehicle with North Carolina licens plates on July 25th on Highway 360. The stop resulted in the seizure of about three pounds of pot, drug paraphernalia, and a large quantity of cash. 25 year-old Jeremy Ray, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was booked into the county jail for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He has now been released from custody after posting bond.