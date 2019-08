Cumberland County has a new county attorney. Brian Butler has been appointed by the board of supervisors on a part-time basis. Butler succeeds Vivian Seay Giles, who was serving as both the county attorney and administrator. However, Giles has now moved on to a new position with Sands Anderson PC out of Richmond. According to new County Administrator Don Unmussig, Butler is from Farmville and has served with the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad.