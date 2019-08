Prince Edward County Planning Commisson to Hold Meeting on Proposed Solar Facility

THE PRINCE EDWARD PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING LATER THIS MONTH TO DISCUSS A PROPOSED SOLAR ENERGY PROJECT. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE AUGUST 20th MEETING WILL FOCUS ON A REQUEST BY HOLOCENE FOR A SPECIAL USE PERMIT TO BUILD AND OPERATE A MAJOR UTILITY AND ALLOW THE CONSTRUCTION OF A SOLAR ELECTRICAL GENERATION FACILITY ON PINEY GROVE ROAD. THE PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HEAR PUBLIC INPUT BEFORE MAKING THEIR RECOMMENDATIONS TO THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS. A COMPLETE COPY OF THE SPECIAL USE PERMIT IS AVAILABLE THROUGH THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR. THE MEETING IS TUESDAY, AUGUST 20th AT 7 O’CLOCK IN THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ROOM AT THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY COURTHOUSE.