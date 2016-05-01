Kenneth Jackson Announces Candidacy For Lockett District Post

In local politics, a graduate of Piedmont Virginia COmmunity COllege is announcing his candidacy for the Lockett District Two seat on the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors. Kenneth Jackson is 52 years old and has called Prince Edward County home for the last 14 years. He is a native of Charlottesville and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Piedmont, as well as a certification in political leadership from UVA’s Sorensen Institute. He also studied criminal justice at Southside Virginia Community COllege and is a former vice chair of the Prince Edward County Democrat Committee. By trade, he has spent 32 years as a chef and restaurant manager. In his announcement, Jackson said his three biggest issues would be local education, public safety, and county infrastructure. The election is November 5th.