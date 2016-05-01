Four Lancers Named GCAA All-America Scholars

Recent Longwood men’s golf graduates Jordan Boulton and Adam Szwed, along with rising seniors Teagan Stephenson and Brandon Weaver were four of 279 NCAA Division I student-athletes named 2019 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars.

It marks the second straight season the Lancers have had multiple players earn the accolade and the fourth straight season with at least one. Longwood’s four representatives are the most of any school in the Big South and matches Memphis and Kennesaw State for the second-most nationally, only behind the five players from Kansas State.

Boulton and Szwed earn the honor for the second straight season, while Stephenson and Weaver each earn their first Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar honor.

To be eligible for Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-America Scholar status an individual must be a junior or senior academically, compete in at least three full years at the collegiate level, participate in 50-percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. In addition, a recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

The accolade comes on the heels of Longwood being named to the GCAA All-Academic Team for the 11th consecutive season – all 11 seasons since the GCAA began naming All-Academic Teams in 2009.

The second consecutive season that Boulton has been honored for his performance in the classroom, the Mansfield, England, product ended a career that has him among Longwood’s all-time elite players, racking up two wins, nine top-five finishes and 14 top 10’s in a career that saw him post a scoring average of 73.69 entering his final Big South Championship.

Longwood’s 2018-19 Big South All-Academic Team representative, Szwed earns the achievement in back-to-back years. He wrapped up his Longwood career with 40 career events played and a scoring average of 75.42 while posting one top five finish and a pair of top 10’s.

Meanwhile, Stephenson earns the honor in his first year being eligible. The rising senior was one of three Lancers to feature in all 11 tournaments for the Lancers in 2018-19, highlighted by four top-25 finishes including a T-11 in three tournaments.

Like Stephenson, Weaver also earns the accolade in his first year of eligibility. The Purcellville, Va., product is coming off a dominant spring season that saw him place among the top 25 in each of Longwood’s five events and lead Lancers with a 73.50 scoring average.

Stephenson and Weaver headline a group of five letterwinners returning for the Lancers for the 2019-20 season while welcoming a strong freshman class of Brendan Dunphy, Daniel George, Christian Michael and Miles Parrocco.