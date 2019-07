Some commotion at Farmville’s Centra Southside Community Hospital on Tuesday after a man suspected of driving under the influence got away from a sheriff’s deputy. That caused many more police officers to swarm the hospital looking for the man, who was identified as 38 year-old Steven Tyree. The deputy had taken Tyree to the hospital to have his blood drawn as evidence for DUI after he was pulled over in Buckingham County. Tyree was captured after about a ten minute search.