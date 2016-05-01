NC Man Arrested In Charlotte County With 3lbs. Of Pot

Local authorities have nabbed another drug ring. This time, a man from Greensboroi, North Carolina was stopped in Charlotte County and eventually jailed for marijuana possession with intent to distribute. A statement from the Charlotte County SHeriff’s Office says 25 year-old Jeremy Ray was pulled over on US Highway 360 this past Thursday. The deputy suspected drug activity and eventually gained consent to search. He found about three pounds of pot and over a thousand dollars in cash. The Tri-County Narcotics and Gang Task Force helped in the investigation.