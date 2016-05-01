Locals Arrested In Drug Ring Roundup

The Tri-County Drug Task Force reports arresting ten people were arrested after an extensive investigation involving meth, heroin, marijuana and cocaine, as well as prescription opiates. According to the prepared statement, all of the defendants were arrested for various drug charges involved in operating a large drug ring. In Charlotte County, arrests included Travis Wade Hamlett, of Phenix, Randolph S. Kube, of Charlotte Court House, Donald Wayne Toombs, of Keysville, Vern Allen Musante, of Randolph, William Courtney Jones, of Red House, and Carrie R. Hostetter, of Red Oak. In Lunenburg County, arrests included John Vaughn, of Victoria, and Robert Earl Dix, of Keysville. The statement says a number of people are still being sought and are considered fugitives. They are Donald Carnell Bass, of Red Oak, Timothy Wayne Dooley, of Victoria, Chet Atkins, of Keysville, and Jose Miguel Serrano, of Kenbridge.