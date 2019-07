We begin on the crime beat today, with Farmville police investigating a robbery that took place this past weekend. A statement from Farmville Police says that on Saturday at about 2:00 a.m., a victim reported being robbed while in the parking lot of Church Hill Apartaments on Winston Street. The suspect was described as a black male with shoulder-lenght dreadlocks. He was wearing all black clothing and a mask. Anyone with infroamtion is urged to contact Farmville PD at 434-392-3332.