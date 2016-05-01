Wild Horse/Burro Sale Set For Canvas, WV

A wild horse and burro sale will be taking place in Canvas, West Virginia, soon. The two day event will be AUgust 23rd and 24th at The Good Evening Ranch in Canvas. The sale is held on a first come first served basis. There is a $25 adoption fee for untrained animals. ALso, ask about how you can earen up to a thousand dollars when you adopt an untrained wild horse or burro. Free clinics will be offered on both days by a professional trainer. For more information on this sale, call 866-468-7826 or go to blm.gov/whb.