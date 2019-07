Prince Edward County TRIAD Celebrating 10th Anniversary

THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY TRIAD WILL CELEBRATE ITS 10th ANNIVERSARY NEXT MONTH. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

AREA SENIORS, FAMILIES AND FRIENDS ARE INVITED TO THE PRINCE COUNTY TRIAD’S 10th ANNIVERSARY EVENT AUGUST 9th IN FARMVILLE. THE SALT COUNCIL, THE FARMVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, HOSPICE OF FARMVILLE, THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND THE PIEDMONT SENIOR RESOURCES AREA AGENCY ON AGING ARE ORGANIZING THE EVENT. WE’RE TOLD LUNCH WILL BE PROVIDED AND THERE WILL BE DOOR PRIZES. THE EVENT IS NEXT TUESDAY AT NOON AT FIREMEN’S ARENA