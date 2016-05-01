PSR & Special Touch Team Up For Seniors

Through a partnership Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) with Special Touch Designs Florist & Gifts in Dillwyn, PSR has been delivering fresh flowers in special smiley-faced mugs to their Friendship Cafes in Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward counties.

“We’re very fortunate to have Jonathan, Tracy and little J.C. Fitzgerald and their business in our community,” said PSR Nutrition and Transportation Director Thomas Jordan Miles III. “Special Touch provides a great need to, not only Buckingham, but our entire community through their giving back and services. And this is a direct example of how our seniors are benefiting from their generosity.”

The flowers are in celebration of Teleflora’s “Make Someone Smile Week.” Teleflora donated the mugs and Special Touch donated their flowers and their time.

The florist also delivered flowers to seniors at First Baptist Church in Dillwyn and in Heritage Hall in Dillwyn on Tuesday. PSR will deliver flowers to Friendship Cafes in Prince Edward and Cumberland in the coming days.

PSR has friendship cafes in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties where seniors, aged 60 and older, come to socialize, enjoy healthy foods, exercise, play games, and learn more about maintain their health. For more information on this service, contact Nikki Dean at 434-767-5588.

“The generosity of this business has truly left our seniors smiling and clapping their hands and happy,” said Miles.