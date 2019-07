A house fire has displaced a local family. Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Chief Dallas Tinsley says that crews first arrived at the home on Five FOrks Road on Saturday. The home was already burning out of control and there was little they could do to save the structure. The local chapter of the American Red Cross has been called to help the family with temporary shelter and food. Firefighters from Darlington Heights, Pamplin, and Prospect helped in the effort.