Alert Issued for Missing, Possibly Armed and Dangerous Woman

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY DEPUTIES ARE TRYING TO LOCATE A WOMAN SEEN NEAR A COLLEGE CAMPUS YESTERDAY. DARRELL HAS THE DETAILS…

THE UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN WAS LAST SEEN NEAR THE HAMPDEN-SYDNEY COLLEGE CAMPUS AROUND 2 O’CLOCK WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. SHE’S DESCRIBED AS WHITE, 5-FEET 4-INCHES TALL, WEIGHING AROUND 180 POUNDS. SHE HAS BROWN HAIR AND GREEN EYES AND WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLUE OR GREEN HALTER TOP AND DARK SHORTS. ACCORDING TO AN ALERT FROM PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, THE WOMAN IS CONSIDERED MISSING AND POSSIBLY ARMED AND DANGEROUS. IF YOU’VE SEEN HER, OR IF YOU KNOW WHO SHE IS, CONTACT THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.