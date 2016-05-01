Arrest Made In Farmville Att. Kidnapping Case

A man has been arrested after an attempted abduction case that was reported last week. A statement from Farmville Poclie says 33 year-old Brandon Lee Prendergast, of Farmville, has been jailed in connection with the case from last Wednesday, the 17th. Prendergast was arrested Tuesday morning at his home. He’s being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail with no bond. Previously, Farmville Poclie had said that a woman reported that a man driving a maroon or burgundy SUV abruptly pulled up beside her as she was walking near Second and Virginia STreet. He got out of his vehicle and tried to force the woman into his SUV, but she fought back, scratching the attacker with her keys. The attacker fled, but the investigation eventually led to the suspect.