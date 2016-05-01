Farmville Scooter Rider Killed After Running Stop Sign

There’s been anothe rtragedy involving the rider of a scooter in Farmville. A statement from Farmville PD says that the rider of the small scooter was killed Monday morning at Second Street and North Virginia Street. The statement says a witness at the scene indicated the oeprsator of the schooer was headed north on Virginia Street and failed to stop at the stop sign. The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet SUV was headed west on 2nd Street and colllided with the victim on the Moped scooter. The name of the victim who died is not being released at this time, pending notification of family members.