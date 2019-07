Working off of a citizen’s TIP received this date, Farmville Police

located a white male, and a burgundy vehicle matching the description provided

in the prior press release. Farmville Police have now identified the suspect in the

previously reported Attempted Abduction. Detectives continue their

investigation into this case at this time.

Any person with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective S.L. Entrekin at 434-392-9259.