Information Sought in Attempted Abduction

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Farmville Police responded to the area of N. Virginia St. and Second St. for a reported attempted abduction. A female complainant advised that as she was walking on N. Virginia St. between Third St. and Second St., a white male, driving a maroon/burgundy SUV stopped abruptly, exited his vehicle, grabbed her and attempted to pull her into his vehicle. The victim reported fighting back, possibly scratching his face with a set of keys, and after breaking free, running from the scene. The suspect was described by the victim as being a tall, thin, white male, between 30 and 40 years old, having a goatee (no mustache) and sandy brown hair that was shaved close on the sides. The suspect reportedly had tattoos on his left arm and was wearing a white tank top shirt and wire-rimmed eye glasses.

Any person with information related to his incident is asked to call Detective S. L. Entrekin at 434-392-9259.