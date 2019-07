The heat wave that is gripping much of the nation’s entire midsection will affect us through the weekend. Forecasters say the heat index, or the feels like temperature with humidity factored in, will feel above 100 degrees… possibly as much as 110. The highest temperatures are expected to begin today, with the high expected to be 97. Tomorrow, they’re calling for 99. And then 97 again on Sunday. By Monday, we’ll be back down to a balmy 90 degrees.