HAMPDEN-SYDNEY PLACES 81 ON ODAC ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Hampden-Sydney College has placed 81 student-athletes on the 2018-19 ODAC All-Academic Team.  The Tigers are among a new ODAC record 2,096 individuals earning recognition on the prestigious All-Academic Team.

Conference student-athletes surpassed the previous high of 2,001 in 2016-17 on the way to eclipsing 1,000 honorees for the 13th-straight year and the second time in three seasons above the 2,000-person mark.

Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class.  Honorees must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered for the award.

The complete list of H-SC student-athletes on the 2018-19 ODAC All-Academic Team is below.

Jackson Aherron 2018-19 Football
Rhett Andersen 2018-19 Football
Cole Becker 2018-19 Football
Tyler Blevins 2018-19 Baseball
Tyler Brice 2018-19 Men’s Tennis
Sam Brooks 2018-19 Football
Carter Brown 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse
Cody Brugos 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Grayson Burns 2018-19 Men’s Tennis
Cole Burton 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Spell Carr 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Luke Carter 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Ryan Clawson 2018-19 Baseball
Ian Connor 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Jason Covaney 2018-19 Men’s Swimming
Jack Dickerson 2018-19 Men’s Swimming
Wyatt Dragovich 2018-19 Football
Brendan Dudding 2018-19 Football
Weston Dunkel 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse
John Hatcher Ferguson 2018-19 Men’s Golf
Ian Fitzgerald 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Billy French 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse
Reilly French 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse
Tyler Frink 2018-19 Football
John David Gooden 2018-19 Men’s Golf
Thomas Gorman 2018-19 Men’s Cross Country
Andrew Grage 2018-19 Football
Steven Hall 2018-19 Football
Josh Hall 2018-19 Men’s Basketball
Grayson Harmon 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Mikell Hay 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse
Nate Higgins 2018-19 Football
Jimmy Hill 2018-19 Men’s Golf
Henry Hitt 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse
Doug Hogan 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Eric Hope 2018-19 Men’s Swimming
Tyler Howerton 2018-19 Football
Henry Ingram 2018-19 Men’s Golf
Palmer Jones 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse
Max Koontz 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse
PJ LeBel 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Ray Leblanc 2018-19 Football
Max Lipscomb 2018-19 Baseball
Adam Lovelace 2018-19 Football
Paul Mahaffy 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Ryan Mallory 2018-19 Football
Jacob Mann 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Keith Marks 2018-19 Men’s Golf
Hunter Martin 2018-19 Men’s Golf
Sean McMurray 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Jared Medwar 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse
Cameron Meyers 2018-19 Baseball
Reed Mingione 2018-19 Men’s Cross Country
Matt Moody 2018-19 Men’s Tennis
Michael Moody 2018-19 Men’s Tennis
Jarrett Moore 2018-19 Football
AJ Neal 2018-19 Football
Blair Page 2018-19 Football
Woody Parsons 2018-19 Men’s Swimming
Lee Penninger 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse
Copeland Petitfils 2018-19 Football
Kevin Quinn 2018-19 Men’s Basketball
Donovan Quinn 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse
Tanner Ramey 2018-19 Football
Matt Rehder 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Niko Reinson 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Andrew Roach 2018-19 Baseball
Finn Roou 2018-19 Football
William Schlager 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse
Connor Shaw 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Cannen Shell 2018-19 Football
Allen Smith 2018-19 Men’s Golf
Matt Spagnolo 2018-19 Baseball
Ryan Stover 2018-19 Men’s Swimming
Eli Strong 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Jackson Sweney 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Brian Tarnai 2018-19 Men’s Soccer
Zander Theoharis 2018-19 Men’s Tennis
Anthony Vinson 2018-19 Men’s Swimming
Bradford Webb 2018-19 Baseball
Hunter Weiland 2018-19 Men’s Soccer

Official online ODAC Release

