Hampden-Sydney College has placed 81 student-athletes on the 2018-19 ODAC All-Academic Team. The Tigers are among a new ODAC record 2,096 individuals earning recognition on the prestigious All-Academic Team.
Conference student-athletes surpassed the previous high of 2,001 in 2016-17 on the way to eclipsing 1,000 honorees for the 13th-straight year and the second time in three seasons above the 2,000-person mark.
Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class. Honorees must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered for the award.
The complete list of H-SC student-athletes on the 2018-19 ODAC All-Academic Team is below.
|Jackson Aherron
|2018-19
|Football
|Rhett Andersen
|2018-19
|Football
|Cole Becker
|2018-19
|Football
|Tyler Blevins
|2018-19
|Baseball
|Tyler Brice
|2018-19
|Men’s Tennis
|Sam Brooks
|2018-19
|Football
|Carter Brown
|2018-19
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Cody Brugos
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Grayson Burns
|2018-19
|Men’s Tennis
|Cole Burton
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Spell Carr
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Luke Carter
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Ryan Clawson
|2018-19
|Baseball
|Ian Connor
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Jason Covaney
|2018-19
|Men’s Swimming
|Jack Dickerson
|2018-19
|Men’s Swimming
|Wyatt Dragovich
|2018-19
|Football
|Brendan Dudding
|2018-19
|Football
|Weston Dunkel
|2018-19
|Men’s Lacrosse
|John Hatcher Ferguson
|2018-19
|Men’s Golf
|Ian Fitzgerald
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Billy French
|2018-19
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Reilly French
|2018-19
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Tyler Frink
|2018-19
|Football
|John David Gooden
|2018-19
|Men’s Golf
|Thomas Gorman
|2018-19
|Men’s Cross Country
|Andrew Grage
|2018-19
|Football
|Steven Hall
|2018-19
|Football
|Josh Hall
|2018-19
|Men’s Basketball
|Grayson Harmon
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Mikell Hay
|2018-19
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Nate Higgins
|2018-19
|Football
|Jimmy Hill
|2018-19
|Men’s Golf
|Henry Hitt
|2018-19
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Doug Hogan
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Eric Hope
|2018-19
|Men’s Swimming
|Tyler Howerton
|2018-19
|Football
|Henry Ingram
|2018-19
|Men’s Golf
|Palmer Jones
|2018-19
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Max Koontz
|2018-19
|Men’s Lacrosse
|PJ LeBel
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Ray Leblanc
|2018-19
|Football
|Max Lipscomb
|2018-19
|Baseball
|Adam Lovelace
|2018-19
|Football
|Paul Mahaffy
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Ryan Mallory
|2018-19
|Football
|Jacob Mann
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Keith Marks
|2018-19
|Men’s Golf
|Hunter Martin
|2018-19
|Men’s Golf
|Sean McMurray
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Jared Medwar
|2018-19
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Cameron Meyers
|2018-19
|Baseball
|Reed Mingione
|2018-19
|Men’s Cross Country
|Matt Moody
|2018-19
|Men’s Tennis
|Michael Moody
|2018-19
|Men’s Tennis
|Jarrett Moore
|2018-19
|Football
|AJ Neal
|2018-19
|Football
|Blair Page
|2018-19
|Football
|Woody Parsons
|2018-19
|Men’s Swimming
|Lee Penninger
|2018-19
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Copeland Petitfils
|2018-19
|Football
|Kevin Quinn
|2018-19
|Men’s Basketball
|Donovan Quinn
|2018-19
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Tanner Ramey
|2018-19
|Football
|Matt Rehder
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Niko Reinson
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Andrew Roach
|2018-19
|Baseball
|Finn Roou
|2018-19
|Football
|William Schlager
|2018-19
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Connor Shaw
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Cannen Shell
|2018-19
|Football
|Allen Smith
|2018-19
|Men’s Golf
|Matt Spagnolo
|2018-19
|Baseball
|Ryan Stover
|2018-19
|Men’s Swimming
|Eli Strong
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Jackson Sweney
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Brian Tarnai
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
|Zander Theoharis
|2018-19
|Men’s Tennis
|Anthony Vinson
|2018-19
|Men’s Swimming
|Bradford Webb
|2018-19
|Baseball
|Hunter Weiland
|2018-19
|Men’s Soccer
Official online ODAC Release