Hampden-Sydney College has placed 81 student-athletes on the 2018-19 ODAC All-Academic Team. The Tigers are among a new ODAC record 2,096 individuals earning recognition on the prestigious All-Academic Team.

Conference student-athletes surpassed the previous high of 2,001 in 2016-17 on the way to eclipsing 1,000 honorees for the 13th-straight year and the second time in three seasons above the 2,000-person mark.

Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class. Honorees must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered for the award.

The complete list of H-SC student-athletes on the 2018-19 ODAC All-Academic Team is below.

Jackson Aherron 2018-19 Football Rhett Andersen 2018-19 Football Cole Becker 2018-19 Football Tyler Blevins 2018-19 Baseball Tyler Brice 2018-19 Men’s Tennis Sam Brooks 2018-19 Football Carter Brown 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse Cody Brugos 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Grayson Burns 2018-19 Men’s Tennis Cole Burton 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Spell Carr 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Luke Carter 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Ryan Clawson 2018-19 Baseball Ian Connor 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Jason Covaney 2018-19 Men’s Swimming Jack Dickerson 2018-19 Men’s Swimming Wyatt Dragovich 2018-19 Football Brendan Dudding 2018-19 Football Weston Dunkel 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse John Hatcher Ferguson 2018-19 Men’s Golf Ian Fitzgerald 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Billy French 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse Reilly French 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse Tyler Frink 2018-19 Football John David Gooden 2018-19 Men’s Golf Thomas Gorman 2018-19 Men’s Cross Country Andrew Grage 2018-19 Football Steven Hall 2018-19 Football Josh Hall 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Grayson Harmon 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Mikell Hay 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse Nate Higgins 2018-19 Football Jimmy Hill 2018-19 Men’s Golf Henry Hitt 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse Doug Hogan 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Eric Hope 2018-19 Men’s Swimming Tyler Howerton 2018-19 Football Henry Ingram 2018-19 Men’s Golf Palmer Jones 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse Max Koontz 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse PJ LeBel 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Ray Leblanc 2018-19 Football Max Lipscomb 2018-19 Baseball Adam Lovelace 2018-19 Football Paul Mahaffy 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Ryan Mallory 2018-19 Football Jacob Mann 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Keith Marks 2018-19 Men’s Golf Hunter Martin 2018-19 Men’s Golf Sean McMurray 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Jared Medwar 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse Cameron Meyers 2018-19 Baseball Reed Mingione 2018-19 Men’s Cross Country Matt Moody 2018-19 Men’s Tennis Michael Moody 2018-19 Men’s Tennis Jarrett Moore 2018-19 Football AJ Neal 2018-19 Football Blair Page 2018-19 Football Woody Parsons 2018-19 Men’s Swimming Lee Penninger 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse Copeland Petitfils 2018-19 Football Kevin Quinn 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Donovan Quinn 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse Tanner Ramey 2018-19 Football Matt Rehder 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Niko Reinson 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Andrew Roach 2018-19 Baseball Finn Roou 2018-19 Football William Schlager 2018-19 Men’s Lacrosse Connor Shaw 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Cannen Shell 2018-19 Football Allen Smith 2018-19 Men’s Golf Matt Spagnolo 2018-19 Baseball Ryan Stover 2018-19 Men’s Swimming Eli Strong 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Jackson Sweney 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Brian Tarnai 2018-19 Men’s Soccer Zander Theoharis 2018-19 Men’s Tennis Anthony Vinson 2018-19 Men’s Swimming Bradford Webb 2018-19 Baseball Hunter Weiland 2018-19 Men’s Soccer

Official online ODAC Release