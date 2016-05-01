County & Town Officials Urge Citizens to Prepare for Excessive Heat

Summer is here and with it, extreme heat, which can pose many dangers; however, there are safety precautions that can be taken to reduce heat-related problems. The National Weather Service has announced that hot and humid weather is expected to continue through the upcoming weekend. Heat indices at or above 105 degrees are expected, especially from Friday through Monday.

Heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself, which is more likely during excessive heat. This can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs. Heat related illnesses include: heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The following are general guidelines for safety during extreme heat, adapted from the federal Heat Guidebook:

Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as libraries, stores and other public buildings.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. If you must work during extreme heat, take frequent breaks.

Dress in lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Protect your face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

Drink plenty of water and fluids! Sports drinks can help replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.

Eat light, well-balanced (such as fruit or salads) and regular meals.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning

Never leave children or pets alone in a parked vehicle, even with the windows down or air conditioning on. The interior temperature of vehicles increases quickly, even with windows cracked. In 10 minutes, the internal temperature of a vehicle can raise almost 20 degrees. Children’s body temperatures can heat up three to five times faster than adults.