Concord Man Enters Alford Plea In Wife’s Shooting Case

An Appomattox County man has entered what’s known as an Alford Plea in a case alleging he shot his wife in the head. 58 year-old Rudolph Lee Steele Junior, of Concord entered the plea this past week. His wife, Debra, survived the ordeal that took place at the home on Hummingbird Lane back in March, 2018. Steele was charged with assault and malicious wounding with a firearm.. An Alford Plea essentially means that the defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence to convict him. Stelle will be sentenced next month in Appomattox Circuit Court.